Kore.ai opens its AI platform to SMBs, developers

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Artificial intelligence solutions provider Kore.ai announced plans to widen the availability of its solution- Kore.ai Experience Optimization XO platform- to companies of all sizes. Small and medium businesses, startups, entrepreneurs and developer community will benefit from the platform’s do-it-yourself (DIY) functionalities for driving AI adoption without a big initial investment.

“Kore.ai’s platform technology, which is typically used by our large enterprise clients, is now accessible to everyone who wishes to explore the power of conversational AI. Entrepreneurs can test their proof-of-concepts,” said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder of Kore.ai.

The platform enables businesses to design, build, test and deploy sophisticated conversational virtual assistants and process apps with minimal technical know-how or support. This approach reduces an organisation’s reliance on skilled technical experts, accelerates implementation and improves efficiency, a release said.