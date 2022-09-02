Koteshwara Rao, wanted in TRS leader’s murder surrenders before Khammam court

Khammam: Even as police teams were on the hunt, CPM leader Tammineni Koteshwara Rao, wanted in a TRS leader’s murder case, surrendered before Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court here on Friday.

He along with another accused in the case, Yallampally Nagaiah, A10 in the case surrendered before the court with a petition to accept their surrender. Accepting their surrender application, second additional junior civil judge, P Mounika remanded them to 14 days judicial custody.

The duo was absconding since the brutal murder of the TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah on Aug 15 at Teldarupalli in Khammam Rural mandal in the district. Three police teams that were formed to nab them searched for them in Telangana, AP and other States.

The other accused, Bodapatla Srinivas Rao, Gajji Krishna, Nukala Lingaiah, Bandari Nageswara Rao, Kannekanti Naveen, a Nava Telangana newspaper reporter Jakkampudi Krishnaiah, Mallarapu Laxmaiah and CPM party Teldarupalli village secretary Shaik Ramjan Pasha were remanded to judicial custody by Khammam court on Aug 17.

According the police remand diary it was Koteshwara Rao, who at first was A1 accused and then made A9 accused in the murder case, hatched the plan to eliminate Krishnaiah six months before the incident took place and funded the assailants.

The confessional statements of the accused who took part in the murder revealed that with Krishnaiah joining TRS and his wife Mangathai winning in MPTC elections damaged CPM’s image in Teldarupalli village and hence the plan eliminate him was hatched.

Before killing Krishnaiah on Aug 15, the accused involved in the case tried to implement their plan thrice, but they could not succeed, police remand diary said. However, the advocate who filed the surrender application before the court on Friday maintained that both the A9 and A10 were not aware of the offence and they came to know about the murder through newspapers.

The advocate further stated that A9 has neither conspired to kill Krishnaiah nor provided money to the assailants. The duo has nothing to confess and in order to prove themselves innocent they intended to surrender before the court.

It might be noted that a case under IPC sections 147, 148, 302, 120(b), 341 read with section 149 of IPC and section 25 of Indian Arms Act 1959 was booked against the accused at Khammam Rural police station.