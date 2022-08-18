Khammam: Six accused in TRS leader’s murder reportedly in police custody

Khammam: Police reportedly have taken six persons accused in the murder of a TRS leader Tammineni Krishnaiah into custody for questioning.

However, an official statement was yet to come from the police in this regard. It was said that the accused Ramzan Shaik, Gajji Krishnaswamy, Nukala Lingaiah, Banda Nageshwar Rao, Bodapatla Sreenu and Yallampally Nagaiah were taken into custody at Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

The main accused, and CPM state secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram’s brother, Tammineni Koteshwar Rao and another accused Jakkampudi Krishna were said to be at large. Meanwhile, police picketing continues at Teldarupalli village of Khammam Rural mandal.

Police pickets have been set up at 12 places with 92 policemen led by 12 SIs and two CIs at the village to prevent any clashes between the victim’s followers and followers of the main accused, who belongs to CPM.