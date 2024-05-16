Kothagudem BRS cadres stage protest demanding bonus to paddy

Leading the protest, BRS leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao complained that the Congress party had cheated the farmers with false promises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 07:58 PM

BRS cadres staged a protest in Kothagudem against the Congress government’s anti-farmer attitude.

Kothagudem: BRS cadres staged a protest here on Thursday against the Congress government’s anti-farmer attitude in response to the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao’s call.

Leading the protest, BRS leader Vanama Raghavendra Rao complained that the Congress party had cheated the farmers with false promises. The Congress government which promised a bonus of Rs 500 after the Parliament elections was now making excuses.

Also Read BRS stages protests in erstwhile Karimnagar

The State government’s decision to pay the bonus to the farmers who produce only fine quality rice was nothing but hoodwinking the farming community. Majority of farmers in Telangana produce coarse rice. The Congress party has not made any specific mention of the quality of rice while promising the bonus. The government must pay the bonus without any deviations. The BRS would continue its fight to protect farmer’s interests, Raghavendra Rao said.

Municipal chairperson Kapu Seethalakshmi, vice chairman Damodar Yadav, party leaders Kotti Venkateshwarlu, B Shanti, Anwar Pasha and others were present. Khammam BRS has not organised any protests regarding the matter.