BRS stages protests in erstwhile Karimnagar

As part of the Statewide agitation, BRS leaders including MLAs, other public representatives and party workers staged dharnas across the district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 May 2024, 06:31 PM

BRS MLA Gangula Kamalakar participating in dharna held in Karimnagar on Thursday.

Karimnagar: BRS workers on Thursday staged protests across the erstwhile Karimnagar district in protest against the anti-farmer decisions of the State government.

As part of the Statewide agitation, BRS leaders including MLAs, other public representatives and party workers staged dharnas across the district. While Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar participated in a dharna near his residence, former MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy and Korukanti Chander took part in protests in Peddapalli and Godavarikhani respectively. Rajanna-Sircilla ZP chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna participated in the protest in Sircilla. BRS workers presented a representation to the Korutla RDO.

They found fault with the Congress government for taking a U-turn on its promises to provide Rs.500 as bonus for every quintal of paddy to farmers. The Congress party, they pointed out, had now changed its stance and said the bonus would be only for the fine variety of paddy.

Kamalakar said 90 percent of farmers in Telangana cultivate normal variety paddy. So far, not even FCI has segregated paddy as fine and normal variety. There was only one variety of paddy that was Grade-A. How could the State government identify the fine variety paddy, he asked.

Besides Rs.2200 per quintal paddy, Rs 500 bonus should also be provided to farmers, he demanded.