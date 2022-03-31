Kothagudem Collector asks officials to focus on sanitation at Rama Navami celebrations

Published Date - 07:12 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Kothagudem: The District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has directed the officials to lay special focus on maintaining proper sanitation at Bhadrachalam during Sri Rama Navami celebrations.

He held a review meeting here on Thursday with MPOs and gram panchayat secretaries who were allotted duties to make arrangements for Rama Navami celebrations. He told them to deliver their duties with commitment as the celebrations could witness huge devotees rush this year.

Since Sri Rama Navami was being celebrated publicly after a gap of two years there should be no scope for any shortcomings in the arrangements and ensure that the stay of the devotees at the temple town would be pleasant to earn a good reputation for the district, the Collector suggested.

Washrooms have to be cleaned every hour to keep them odour free and hand wash liquid has to be made available. Though Kothagudem was a remote district it won accolades for maintaining cleanliness in the villages and the same has to be emulated at Bhadrachalam, Durishetty noted.

Bhadrachalam town was divided into 19 zones and for every zone an MPO was made in-charge. Those on temple duty have to visit their respective zones beforehand and monitor the arrangements to avoid complaints from devotees. Steps for supplying clean drinking water have to be taken.

Parnasala area was divided into four zones and 30 secretaries were made in-charge of the arrangements. Everyone who visits the temple during the celebrations should be treated as a guest and they should be looked after in a proper manner, he advised.

A control room was set up at Bhadrachalam sub-Collector’s office and officials should respond to the complaints received at the control room in a speedy manner. DPO Ramakanth, DRDO Madhusudan Raju and Divisional Panchayat Officer Hari Prasad were present.

