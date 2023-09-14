Kothagudem Collector distributes assistive tools to students with disabilities

There are 1,700 students identified with disabilities in the district, of them 445 students were selected by a committee in a transparent manner, said Kothagudem Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala handed over assistive tools to students with disabilities in Kothagudem on Thursday.

Kothagudem: Parents of children with disabilities have to send their children to school as education helps them to grow in their lives, suggested district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala.

The Collector distributed assistive tools to students with disabilities under the aegis of the Education Department, Samagra Shiksha and Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation (ALIMCO), a Central public sector unit, here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Ala noted that persons with disabilities have capabilities to excel in their lives provided they provided opportunities and guided in a proper way. She appreciated ALIMCO for providing the tools to the students.

She informed that there were 1,700 students identified with disabilities in the district, of them 445 students were selected by a committee in a transparent manner. All other eligible students would be given the tools in a phased manner. Later in the day the Collector made a surprise visit to an Anganwadi centre at Old Kothagudem. She expressed anger at the CDPO Lenina as the centre was found locked and questioned why the centre was not opened on the day.

Out of 240 Anganwadi centres in Kothagudem area, only 36 were being run. Officials concerned have to act responsibly in running the centres which play a crucial role in providing nutritious food to children, pregnant women and lactating mothers, the Collector said.

Dr. Ala warned that serious action would be taken against the erring CDPOs and supervisors. Salaries of negligent CDPOs and supervisors would be stalled. A status report on Angawadi centres running in Kothagudem area should be submitted, she said.