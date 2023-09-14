Telangana: Farmers displaced by Mallanna Sagar, Ranganayaka Sagar canals get compensation

Finance Minister T Harish Rao handed over the cheques to 382 farmers at Siddipet on Wednesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is handing over cheques to dispalced famers of Siddipet district on Wednesday night.

Siddipet: Farmers who lost land to the canals of Mallanna Sagar and Ranganayaka Sagar in Siddipet district were compensation ranging from Rs 8 lakh to Rs 9 lakh per acre. According to the increased prices of land, the government had enhanced the payment to Rs 9 lakh.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao handed over the cheques to 382 farmers at Siddipet on Wednesday. A total of Rs 10 crore was given as compensation in all. Hailing the sacrifices of the farmers, the Minister said the farmers of the district could cultivate three to four crops during a year since the water was available round the year. Thanking advocate Pranav who argued on behalf of farmers in the court without taking any fee, Rao recalled the efforts of Irrigation AE Khaja Moinuddin for closely following the case to get the case resolved at the earliest. He also appreciated RDO Anantha Reddy, under the guidance of Collector Prasanth Jeevan Patil, and Additional Collector Srinivas Reddy, for work on the case, which was disposed of in the court in a short span of time.

Any further delay would have caused great injustice to the farmers, he said, adding that there were instances where farmers struggled to get such cases resolved for over 20 years. The people of Siddipet would remember their sacrifices as they get water from these canals, built as part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

The Minister later handed over house site pattas to 456 beneficiaries under GO 59.

