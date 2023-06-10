Kothagudem: Dr GSR Trust launches mobile clinic for remote agency villages

Dr. G Srinivasa Rao launched a state-of-the-art mobile clinic and an ambulance for the benefit of people living in remote agency villages in the district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:25 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Dr. GSR Trust chairman Dr. Srinivasa Rao inaugurated a mobile clinic in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Director (Public Health and Family Welfare) Dr. G Srinivasa Rao launched a state-of-the-art mobile clinic and an ambulance for the benefit of people living in remote agency villages in the district on behalf of Dr. GSR Charitable Trust here on Saturday.

The mobile clinic and ambulance service was aimed at providing better health care to the people towards creation of a healthy Telangana as desired by the Chief Minister, he said.

The mobile clinic will be equipped to do 18 types of blood tests apart from X-ray, mammography and other tests. Doctors, nurses and a lab technician would be available to perform mammography and other tests as well as surgical treatments.

Ambulance services through a toll free number would be offered completely free of cost. Another unit would be launched soon with cooperation from Akshaya Foundation, Dr. Srinivasa Rao added.