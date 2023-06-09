Maoist Pamedu LOS commander arrested in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G speaking to the media in Kothagudem on Friday.

Kothagudem: Police arrested CPI (Maoist) Pamedu local organising squad commander Gotta Bujji alias Kamala at Taliperu dam in Cherla mandal in the district and seized explosive material from her.

She was caught during a combing operation by Cherla police and CRPF 141 battalion personnel conducting vehicle checks at the dam area. She came to the Taliperu Dam area along with other Maoists and militia members with the intention of killing the police. The others ran away.

Speaking to the media here on Friday Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G informed that the 29 year Maoist belongs to Charpalli village under the limits of Bhupalapatnam police station in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh State.

Bujji was recruited as a guard when she was 15 years old in 2008 for the Maoist West Bastar Division National Park Area Committee secretary Madhavi. She carried a double-barrel gun working in the National Park Committee from 2008 to 2014, in which she was shifted to South Bastar Division. She was appointed as Palmedu LOS commander in 2015 and carried an INSAS rifle.

Police seized a three kg capacity steel can, one electric detonator, five gelatin sticks, two syringes, four batteries, about 50 metres long two cordex wire bundles, 30 meters long one electric wire bundle from her, the SP said.

In all 30 cases have been registered against Bujji in Pamed, Kistaram, Usur, Basaguda and Tarrem police stations in Chhattisgarh State and Cherla and Dummugudem police stations in Telangana. She participated in several destructive incidents in both the States.

The police department would take strict action against the CPI-Maoist party members who were not only causing trouble to the innocent tribals but also obstructing the development of the tribal areas by trying to show their presence in the border region of Chhattisgarh and Telangana States, the SP warned.

Underground Maoists who want to surrender to lead a normal life should approach their nearest police station or district officials either through their family members or in person. The district police would provide support on behalf of the government for their livelihood and rehabilitation, he said.

Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, OSD T Sai Manohar, CRPF 141 Bn commandant Prashanth Dhar and its additional commandant Kamal Veer Yadav were present.