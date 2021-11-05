Kothagudem: Financial aid to orphaned girl’s education

Kothagudem: JD Foundation extended financial assistance to an orphan towards the continuation of her education. A graduate, U Kalyani of Kothagudem, has lost her parents recently and was living with her relatives at Paloncha in the district. She was facing difficulty paying the fees to pursue her computer course to get employment opportunities.

- Advertisement -

The JD Foundation members, who came to know about her plight, raised an amount of Rs 15,000 with contributions from philanthropists, G Shanker Rao, Sangam Venkata Pullaiah, Latendra Varma, Jagadish and others.

ASP Dr G Vineeth handed over the amount to Kalyani at Bhadrachalam on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the official appreciated the kind gesture of JD Foundation and stressed on the need to encourage underprivileged girls to pursue higher studies.

The foundation convener K Muralimohan Kumar, its members Vemuri Hansi Pawan, Kadali Nagaraj, Yusuf Mia, Uppada Ramprasad Reddy and Chamber of Commerce secretary K Suresh Kumar were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .