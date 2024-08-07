Kothagudem: Four arrested for posing as cops and assaulting students

The four accused were arrested for claiming as police personnel and assaulting students by capturing their photos on a mobile phone, accusing them of being ganja users and demanding money from students to delete the photos taken by them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 August 2024, 07:27 PM

Police arrested four persons who claimed to be the police, threatened and demanded money from students.

Kothagudem: The Two-Town police arrested four persons who claimed to be police personnel and threatened and demanded money from students.

The students Akash, Tarun and Jaswant Raju were making reels on August 4 at the Rudrampur coal handling plant junction on Kothagudem-Vijayawada national highway on August 4. The accused, passing by the road in a car, went to the students and took their photos on a mobile phone, accusing them of being ganja users. Then they demanded money from students to delete the photos taken by them, responding to which the trio asked them to show their police ID cards.

The accused beat the students for asking their ID cards and the three students managed to run away from the spot. Later the students lodged a complaint with the police, who registered a case and took up investigation.

On Tuesday, the four accused, Shaik Yakub Ghori, Eggadi Ashok, Vadde Manoj and P Sarath Chandra of Penagadapa were arrested and interrogated. A car and the cell phone on which the photos were captured were seized from them, informed CI Ramesh.

He advised students and others not to go to deserted places for photo shoots and to do reels. As there was a possibility of road accidents, no one should take selfies or do reels on the roads and places under construction, near creeks, rivers and tanks, he added.