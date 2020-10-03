Kothagudem, Khammam district admins gear up to distribute sarees

Kothagudem Collector MV Reddy said as many as 3,48,418 sarees were sanctioned to the district and there were stored at godowns

Khammam: Kothagudem and Khammam district administrations are gearing up to distribute Bathukamma sarees — the State government’s gift to women on the occasion of Dasara.

Kothagudem Collector MV Reddy said as many as 3,48,418 sarees were sanctioned to the district and there were stored at godowns in Aswaraopet, Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem, Manugur, Julurpahad and Yellandu with proper safety measures.

An action plan has been prepared by constituting village-, mandal- and constituency-level committees to monitor the distribution of sarees to beneficiaries from October 9. The sarees would be transported to the village- and mandal-level points from the constituency-level points.

Tahsidars and Mandal Parishad Development Officers were instructed to follow the Covid-19 guidelines thoroughly in the five Assembly constituencies till October 13, Reddy said.

In Khammam, around 4,79,084 sarees were sanctioned and stored at constituency-wise godowns. Steps were being taken to set up committees to look after the distribution.

