Kothagudem: Lawyers demand suspension of Jangaon CI Raghupathi

Kothagudem Bar Association president Lakkine Satyanarayana condemning the incident demanded severe action against Jangaon CI Raghupathi for assaulting lawyers Gaddala Amrita Rao and his wife Kavitha.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 6 August 2024, 07:28 PM

Bar Association president Lakkine Satyanarayana speaking to the media in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: The district Bar Association president Lakkine Satyanarayana condemned the incident of a police officer attacking advocates at Jangaon in erstwhile Warangal district.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday he said that on Monday Jangaon CI Raghupathi and police personnel unjustly assaulted lawyers Gaddala Amrita Rao and his wife Kavitha when they went to the police station to discuss the matter related to an elderly client.

He expressed shock over the repeated incidents of attacks on advocates and said if such things were repeated again severe action would be taken. The association vice president T Malleswara Rao, general secretary MSR Ravichandra and others were present.