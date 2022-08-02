Kothagudem: Leaders and locals pay homage to deceased CRPF jawan

ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah paid homage to CRPF Jawan Lalaiah at Yellandu in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: TRS leaders, officials and locals paid rich homage to a CRPF jawan, Pavurala Lalaiah (34), of Subhash Nagar in Yellandu mandal, who died in Jammu and Kashmir due to rifle misfire.

His dead body was brought to Yellandu on Tuesday morning from Hyderabad. The CRPF officials telephoned the family members on Sunday and informed them about the demise of Lalaiah. He was said to have died of severe head injuries when his service rifle misfired.

Kothagudem Zilla Parishad Chairman Koram Kanakaiah, Yellandu MLA B Hari Priya, Inspector of Police B Raju, Agriculture Market Committee Chairman B Harisingh Naik and a large number locals and relative of the jawan offered floral tributes to the jawan.