Kothagudem: Make use of Lok Adalat to be held on March 16

Kothagudem: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary G Bhanumathi has appealed to the public involved in cases and litigations to make use of Lok Adalat to be held on March 16.
Parties involved in cases related to road accident, civil, cheating, chit-fund, matrimonial, petty theft, traffic, drunk and drive, bank, land and family disputes should take advantage of the opportunity to resolve cases on the basis of compromise/settlement and close the cases permanently, she said.
Lok Adalat was the alternative dispute redressal mechanism. The award (decision) made by the Lok Adalats was deemed to be a decree of a civil court and was final and binding on all parties and no appeal against such an award lies before any court of law, Bhanumathi said.