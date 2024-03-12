| Kothagudem Make Use Of Lok Adalat To Be Held On March 16

Kothagudem: Make use of Lok Adalat to be held on March 16

Parties involved in different cases should take advantage of the opportunity to resolve cases on the basis of compromise/settlement and close the cases permanently, she said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 07:20 PM

Kothagudem: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) secretary G Bhanumathi has appealed to the public involved in cases and litigations to make use of Lok Adalat to be held on March 16.

Parties involved in cases related to road accident, civil, cheating, chit-fund, matrimonial, petty theft, traffic, drunk and drive, bank, land and family disputes should take advantage of the opportunity to resolve cases on the basis of compromise/settlement and close the cases permanently, she said.

Also Read Estranged couple reunites after counselling at Lok Adalat in Warangal

Lok Adalat was the alternative dispute redressal mechanism. The award (decision) made by the Lok Adalats was deemed to be a decree of a civil court and was final and binding on all parties and no appeal against such an award lies before any court of law, Bhanumathi said.