DLSA ready to provide legal support to senior citizens: Secretary

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:25 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

District Legal Services Authority Secretary Sujay addressing the sernior citizens awareness programme held in Karimnagar on Wednesday.

Karimnagar: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary Sujay said the DLSA would always be in the front row to provide legal support to senior citizens.

As part of Senior Citizens Welfare Week, the Women and Children Welfare department organized an awareness programme to educate elderly people about their rights at Balaraksha Bhavan here on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Sujay said it was the responsibility of children to take care of their elderly parents. Informing that there were a number of laws for the protection and welfare of senior citizens, he advised the people to utilize them.

Senior citizens, who have been neglected by their children, could approach DLSA for legal support, he advised and added that aged people should lead peaceful lives and practice exercise regularly.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr Juveria was asked to conduct a health camp soon for senior citizens, who could undergo 57 types of tests free of cost in health centres in the town.

District Welfare Officer K Sabitha said the department was always ready to extend support to senior citizens, who could submit applications in the welfare department if they needed any kind of assistance.

Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association district president Samudrala Janardan Rao, Central Pensioners district president Pendyala Keshava Reddy, Postal Pensioners district president Bikshapathi, Gayatri Senior Citizens president Banda Sattaiah and others participated in the programme.