Estranged couple reunites after counselling at Lok Adalat in Warangal

Due to the efforts of judges at the Lok Adalat, a couple seeking separation reunited in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 30 December 23

Estranged couple reunites after counselling at Lok Adalat in Warangal

Warangal: Due to the efforts of judges at the Lok Adalat, a couple seeking separation reunited here on Saturday.

Kongara Ekambram, hailing from Konduru village in the Rayaparthi mandal, and Kongara Rajitha, a resident of Dammannapet village in Wardhannapet Mandal, tied the knot in 2019 and were blessed with a daughter. However, they developed disputes when they relocated to Bhodan in Nizamabad for work. Following this, Rajitha sought refuge at her mother’s residence in Dammannapet, citing Ekambram’s alleged mistreatment.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy assures law to ensure SC, ST reservations in private universities

Efforts by village elders and community leaders to mediate proved futile, prompting Rajitha to resort to legal action by filing a complaint with the police. At the same time, Ekambram approached the Warangal sub-court in response to Rajitha’s actions.

Judges Koka Radha Devi and Sai Kumar reviewed the details of the case and intervened by counselling the estranged couple. Emphasizing the importance of their daughter’s future and the benefits of a unified family, the judges urged Ekambram and Rajitha to reconsider their decision to separate. Influenced by the judges’ counsel, the couple had a change of heart and agreed to reconcile.