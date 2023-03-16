| Bank Lok Adalat To Be Held On March 18 In Kothagudem

Published Date - 06:23 PM, Thu - 16 March 23

Kothagudem: The District Legal Services Authority secretary G Bhanumathi informed that a Bank Lok Adalat would be held in the district court on March 18.

She asked the public to use the opportunity for one-time settlement of loans taken for personal and other needs from union Bank and other banks.

She told the branch managers of banks to take special initiative to solve the high number of cases.