Kothagudem: Maoist action team opens fire on police in Cherla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:04 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Kothagudem: The Maoist Cherla Area LGS action team commander Rajesh and two other dalam members opened fire on police and fled after they spotted a police party in Cherla mandal in the district on Friday.

A statement from the district police here on Friday said that Cherla CI, B Ashok got a tip off that a Maoist action team was trying to damage earth movers and tractors engaged in trenching work at Kishtarampadu and Battinipalli villages in the mandal.

The CI and staff immediately rushed to the spot. The Maoists, who spotted the police team, opened fire on them and fled towards Battinapalli. As the police took up a search operation in the area the Maoists once again fired on the police at Battinapalli and fled.

The Maoist action team was spotted by the police when they were waiting for diesel to set fire to the vehicles. Police have credible information that action teams were moving in Cherla forests to thwart development works and to intimidate contractors to extort money. Search operations were underway to trace out the action team that opened fire on police, the statement said.

