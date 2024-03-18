Kothagudem Medical College girl students accuse principal of misbehaviour

On Monday, students from Kothagudem Government Medical College staged a protest, alleging misconduct and negligence on the part of the college principal in providing essential amenities.

18 March 2024

Speaking to the media, the female students of first and second year made rather serious allegations against the principal Dr. RL Lakshman Rao. They accused him of resorting to verbal abuse wherein he was said to have made vulgar comments about the dressing style of female students.

The students complained that the principal and staff were visiting the girl’s hostel in the late night hours and taking videos, though the students objected to taking videos as they were in night dress. A student alleged that the principal during a lecture in the classroom even accused the female students of dressing up like prostitutes and exposing themselves physically just because they were not wearing a ‘chunni’.

The protesting students noted that there was no required equipment in the labs and practical classes were being conducted properly. The girl’s hostel was located in Paloncha town and being run in a private building making the students feel insecure.

The water purifier in the hostel was broken forcing the students to buy drinking water from outside. Exorbitant bus fees were being collected illegally in the college, unlike any other medical college in the State, they complained.

Instead of addressing the issues being faced by the students the principal was targetting the students. When they demanded to solve their problems they were threatened to be debarred or suspended, the students lamented.