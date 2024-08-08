Kothagudem: Mobile science laboratory helps rural students gain practical knowledge

Main objective of the project is to improve interest levels of children in education and science by imparting practical knowledge in physics, chemistry and biology subjects in Govet High Schools and Upper Primary Schools.

By James Edwin Published Date - 8 August 2024, 05:19 PM

Mobile science laboratory resource person conducting science experiments in a government school.

Kothagudem: A mobile science laboratory being operated by the Paloncha-based Nava Limited has been helping rural students to sharpen their science knowledge.

The project was started on January 26, 2011 as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiative. Its main objective is improving interest levels of children in education and science by imparting practical knowledge in physics, chemistry and biology subjects in Government High Schools and Upper Primary Schools.

Explaining why the company embarked on the project, the company vice president, Rear Admiral LV Sarat Babu (veteran) said that most of the government schools do not have science laboratories and where there are laboratories; the science equipment is insufficient and rarely used. As a result the students do not get an opportunity to see the demonstrations of science experiments and hardly gain hands-on experience. This prevents children from understanding the subjects in depth and might lead to disinterest in science subjects.

The mobile science laboratory also aims to improve the standards of education in the rural schools where economically backward students are studying. There are mini vans modified to accommodate the laboratory equipment and each van visits one school twice a month, he informed.

Students of sixth to tenth classes are first given a theory class using a computer and LCD projector, followed by the practical session for about 40 minutes. Each lab caters to the needs of 10 schools in a month, enriching their knowledge according to the government curriculum. In addition to conducting science experiments, classes are also conducted to improve the students daily English conversation skills and help them overcome fear to speak in English.

Teachers, S Srinivasa Rao-Biology, K Rajeswara Rao-Physics, K Venkaiah-Physics, K Rajesh-Biology and Srikanth-English act as resource persons. The labs visit 20 selected schools in Paloncha and Kothagudem area in a year offering hands-on experience of science experiments, the company vice president added.