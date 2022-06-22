Kothagudem: NBVL bags FTCCI Excellence Award 2021

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Wed - 22 June 22

Women making palm leaf articles at Nava Bharat Women Empowerment Centre at Paloncha in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: Paloncha based Nava Bharat Ventures Limited (NBVL) bagged FTCCI Excellence Award-2021. The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has chosen the NBVL for Jamunadevi Tibrewala Award instituted by Hyderabad based Omprakash Tibrewala Foundation for excellence in social welfare initiatives for women empowerment.

In a statement here on Wednesday the NBVL vice president Y Sreenivasa Murthy said that the company has been imparting vocational and skill development training to poor rural women through its Nava Bharat Women Empowerment Centre. Women were being trained free of cost in tailoring, embroidery, sanitary napkins, jute bags and palm leaf decorative articles making besides beautician and computer courses like DTP and Tally to help them earn a livelihood, he said.

Nava Bharat has set up an English Language Lab at Paloncha in the district to help the youth overcome challenges they face in learning the language. Youth were being trained through a special language learning software. So far over 3000 women were trained at the centre which was established in 2015 by Nava Bharat as part of its CSR activities. A self-employment centre was also established to provide employment by engaging women in school uniform making.

The women trained at the empowerment centre set up Nava Yuga Women Cooperative Society in 2018 and they achieved a turnover of Rs 60 lakh so far. IT Minister KT Rama Rao would present the award to NBVL at a ceremony at HICC Novotel, Hyderabad on July 4, Murthy informed.