Kothagudem: Police held six, seized 247 kg ganja worth Rs 61.82 lakh

During a vehicle inspection, Burgampad police arrested six persons who were smuggling ganja in three cars and seized 247.28 kg of ganja worth Rs 61.82 lakh in the district on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 August 2024, 09:59 PM

Kothagudem: Police seized 247.28 kg of ganja estimated to be worth Rs 61.82 lakh and arrested six persons in the district on Friday.

Burgampad SI E Rajesh, his station staff and task force CI Satyanarayana, SIs J Praveen and K Suman made the arrests during vehicle inspections at Sarapaka in Burgampad mandal.

The accused Kadha Tanoj Harshith of Ramachandrapuram of Ambedkar Konaseema district, AP, Kishan Kumar Das of Mangalhat, Hyderabad, Bhukya Devender of Regula, Jangaon district, Ravulapalli Pratap of Sarapaka, Mulagada Anvesh of Burgampad mandal and Bavikadi Srinivas of Banjara Hills, Hyderabad who were smuggling the substance in three cars were arrested.

Cases were booked against absconding accused, Duggampudi Shivashanakr Reddy of Sarapaka, Mahender Singh of Dhoolpet, Hyderabad, Killo Mohan of Mangampadu, AOB agency area, Poteru Mohan Rao of Chitrakonda, Malkangiri, Ramarao of Bachaluru, Odisha and Lateef of Mondrai in Jangaon district.

Sivashankar Reddy was involved in 10 cases of ganja smuggling; Kishan Kumar Das was involved in two cases while Tanoj Harshith and Anvesh were involved in one case each. Police also seized Rs.8300, three cars and seven mobile phones.

SP B Rohith Raju appreciated the police team and appealed to the public to contact police at 8712682133 or 8712682135 numbers to inform them about ganja smuggling.