Kothagudem: PwDs body asks Congress govt. to fill up backlog posts

TVPS founder president Sathish Gundapuneni hoped that unlike the previous governments, the Congress government would work for the welfare of the people and the disabled with commitment.

Kothagudem: Telangana Vibhinna Pratibhavantula Sangham (TVPS) founder president Sathish Gundapuneni asked the Congress government to sincerely implement the promises made in Congress election manifesto for the welfare of the persons with disabilities (PwDs).

He congratulated Telangana’s new Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and hoped that unlike the previous governments, the Congress government would work for the welfare of the people and the disabled with commitment.

Sathish wanted the Chief Minister to fill up the vacant backlog posts in disabled category in all the government departments. Steps to identify the posts and fill them according to the cadre strength should be taken, he said.

The Congress guarantee of increasing the PwDs pension to Rs 6000 has to be implemented without any conditions. The newly elected State government should work hard to enforce the Special Protection Act to prevent insults, injustices and discrimination against the disabled, he said.

Sathish lauded the Chief Minister for keeping his promise by giving a job to a PwD woman Rajini as soon as the Congress party came to power.