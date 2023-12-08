Men outnumber women in heart attacks in Telangana

Roughly, for every one woman who suffers a heart attack, there are six men who experience a life-threatening heart episode.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:40 PM, Fri - 8 December 23

Hyderabad: Blame it on erratic lifestyle, stress of supporting family or on the genes, men not only in Telangana but across all the Indian States outnumber women, when it comes to suffering heart attacks that cause sudden deaths.

Roughly, for every one woman who suffers a heart attack, there are six men who experience a life-threatening heart episode. Based on the Accidental Deaths and Suicides India (ADSI) – 2022, released recently by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 28,005 men were victims of sudden death due to heart attacks in the country in 2022 as against 4,402 women.

In the year 2022, sudden deaths due to heart attacks in the 30 years to 45 years age category were 9,722 that included 8670 men and 1049 women. Similarly, in the 45 to 60 years of age group, a total of 12,290 persons died of heart attack out of which men were 10,854 while there were 1436 women.

In Telangana, based on the NCRB-2022 statistics, a total of 282 individuals died of sudden heart attack – 257 men and 27 women. In Andhra Pradesh, in the same year, there were 176 fatal heart attack cases out of which 162 were men and 14 were women.

According to analysis from public health researchers including Indian Heart and Stroke Association, the major factors that make Indians vulnerable to heart disease include genetic predisposition, metabolic deregulation, cardiomyopthy (weak heart muscle), consumption of meat, saturated fats, trans fats, junk foods, high level of stress and sedentary lifestyle.