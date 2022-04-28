Kothagudem: Senior athletics selection trials on April 30 at Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: Bhadradri Kothagudem District Athletics Association is going to conduct district senior athletics selection trials on April 30 at Bhadrachalam in the district.

In a statement here on Thursday the association general secretary K Mahidhar informed that the trials will take place at Government Junior College Grounds at the town to pick up Kothagudem district senior athletic team.

The selected team will take part in Telangana State Senior Athletics Championship (U-20, men and women) to be held on May 14 and 15 at GMC Balayogi Athletics Stadium, Hyderabad, he said.

The following events will be conducted for various age groups: 100, 400, 800, 1500 and 5000 metres sprint, shot put and long jump. The selection trials are open to all the district athletes and there will be no entry fee for participation.

The athletes are advised to take part in their correct age group and present the date of birth certificate before the age verification committee at the venue. Under 20 years boys and girls born in the years 2003, 2004,2005 and 2006 are eligible.

For further details athletes can contact coach P Nagender on his mobile number: 8328616737, Mahidhar added.

