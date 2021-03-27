Kothagudem: Seven booked for attacking constable, forest beat officer

Police constable, Prasad suffered minor injuries when he was pushed away by three persons engaged in illegal sand transportation

Published: 9:53 pm

Kothagudem: Cases were booked against seven persons for allegedly attacking a police constable and a forest beat officer in separate incidents in Burgampahad mandal in Kothagudem district on Saturday. In an incident in Tekulacheruvu gram panchayat, an elected representative and three others allegedly attacked a forest beat officer, Ashok Kumar when the latter tried to prevent illegal transportation of sand from Domalavagu stream in the forest area late on Friday night. In another incident at Pinapaka Pattinagar, a police constable, Prasad suffered minor injuries when he was pushed away by three persons engaged in illegal sand transportation, informed SI, B Balakrishna. Hunt is on to nab the accused, he added.

