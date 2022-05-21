Kothagudem: Bodies of three missing persons fished out of Godavari

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 21 May 22

Representational image

Kothagudem: The bodies of three persons, including a minor, who went missing in river Godavari at Mothe in Burgampahad mandal in the district were fished out on Saturday.

It might be noted that a woman, Shaik Rehana (28) of Chandrugonda along with her two sons Shaik Imran (8) and Shaik Ifran (11) along with an auto rickshaw driver, Narasimha Rao arrived in Bhadrachalam for a picnic at Papikondalu on Friday.

When they halted at Mothe for a while, the children entered into the river to play and they drowned in the water. Rehana and the auto driver managed to rescue Imran but Irfan and the two elders could not come out of the water.

The dead bodies of Narasimha Rao, Rehana and Irfan have been handed over to their family members after postmortem.

