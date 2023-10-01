Kothagudem: SP pays tributes to head constable who lost life during bandobast duty

Kothagudem SP and his wife Preethi visited the residence of the head constable on Sunday and extended condolences to the bereaved family

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:58 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G consoling the family members of deceased head constable R Sridevi in Kothagudem on Sunday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G paid rich tributes to Kothagudem one-town head constable R Sridevi who lost her life by accidentally falling into the canal while performing bandobast duties at Bhadrachalam on Saturday.

The SP and his wife Preethi visited the residence of the head constable at Medara Basti here on Sunday and extended condolences to the bereaved family. OSD T Sai Manohar, Kothagudem DSP Shaik Abdul Rahman, police officers and staff also paid tributes to the deceased head constable.

Dr. Vineeth expressed deep shock over the unfortunate incident. He handed over a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh at his own expense to the head constable’s family while the Police Officers’ Association extended an assistance of Rs 20,000 towards final rites.

The head constable Sridevi, who belongs to 1995 batch, was a good police officer and earned a good reputation rendering valuable services to the department during her stint at different police stations in erstwhile Khammam district, the SP said.

The last rites of Sridevi were performed with official honours as per the orders of the SP. MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao also visited the head constable’s residence, paid floral tributes and joined the funeral procession.

