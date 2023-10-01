Karnataka businessman succumbs to injuries in Basheerbagh road accident

By varun keval Updated On - 07:13 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A businessman from Karnataka who sustained serious injuries in a road accident at Basheerbagh two days ago died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

According to the police, P Sagar (23) had come to the city along with his friend Rathikanth on some work. On Friday evening, the duo called up their friend B Pavan, who stays at Hitec City and asked him to join for dinner.

Around 10 pm, Sagar, Rathikanth and Pavan were going on a bike on the Basheerbagh road when a private bus hit them. All three fell on the road from the bike and Sagar came under the wheels of the bus.

He was shifted to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A case is registered by the police.