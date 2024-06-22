Kothagudem: Teacher bunks school after selfie with students; gets suspended

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 08:05 PM

Kothagudem: A government primary school teacher, who sent selfie photographs to the headmaster of him with students planting saplings to prove his presence in the school, was suspended after the headmaster found that the teacher had bunked duty after taking the pictures on Saturday.

District Educational Officer Venkateshwara Chary issued the orders suspending the teacher, Phani Bhasker, who had attended the school at Nehru Basthi in Kothagudem town in the morning hours, but later left the school without prior permission and did not return until late afternoon hours.

It was said that Bhasker took pictures while planting saplings in the school along with the students and shared the photos with the school complex headmaster to prove his presence in the school. However, he left later without informing the headmaster.

In Bhasker’s absence, nine students also followed suit and bunked classes.

Once the headmaster found that he was misled with the pictures, he informed the authorities, who initiated action against Bhasker.