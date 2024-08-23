Kothagudem: Teacher in SCCL school booked under POCSO, arrested for misbehaving with students

Students from Class 7 are said to have complained to their parents that the teacher was behaving indecently by putting his hands on their bodies.

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A Telugu teacher, Venu, working at the Singareni High School located at the post office centre in Kothagudem, and who was accused of harassing girl students sexually, was arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Students from Class 7 are said to have complained to their parents that the teacher was behaving indecently by putting his hands on their bodies. The parents visited the school, staged a protest demanding action against the teacher and entered into heated arguments with the staff.

Based on a complaint by the parents, the One-Town police booked a case against the teacher under the provisions of the POCSO Act as well as the BNS, launched an investigation into the case and took the teacher into custody.

Meanwhile, the teacher, who was recently transferred from Manugur to Kothagudem, speaking to the media denied the allegations. He said he had made the student stand up in the class for not bringing books to the class. At that time, her father came to the class and the girl complained to him that the teacher was abusing her, Venu said, adding that he had two daughters, and hence would not misbehave with students.

On other hand, SCCL General Manager (Education) B Nicolas in a statement informed that the Singareni Educational Society, which runs the school, decided to suspend the teacher and order an enquiry against him. Serious action would be taken against the teacher if the allegations were proved true, he added.