Kothagudem: Two teachers for 135 students; Parents protest

It was said that the school having a strength of 135 students studying from sixth to tenth classes has got only two teachers, when there were actually eight sanctioned posts.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 July 2024, 08:51 PM

Students of Government High School at Gummadavalli village of Aswaraopet mandal in Kothagudem district staged a protest over lack of teachers.

Kothagudem: Students and their parents took to the streets over the lack of teachers at the Government High School at Gummadavalli village of Aswaraopet mandal in the district.

It was said that the school having a strength of 135 students studying from sixth to tenth classes has got only two teachers, when there were actually eight sanctioned posts.

At the beginning of the current academic year, there were eight teachers and they were transferred to other schools as part of the recent teachers’ transfers and promotions.

But only two teachers who teach English and mathematics were transferred to the school and there were no teachers for physics, science, Telugu, Hindi, social sciences and others. As a result, the two teachers were forced to look after five classes, as one teacher took classes for tenth students and the other teacher was looking after sixth to ninth class students.

Irked at this, the parents locked the school and along with the students staged a protest on Wednesday on a road at the village displaying placards. On learning the issue, DEO Venteshwara Chary assured the parents to arrange teachers on deputation basis.

It was said the Gummadavalli High School was the school complex and its headmaster had to monitor 15 schools falling under the limits of the school complex. As one of the teachers had to spend time attending the complex meetings, the teaching was getting affected, the parents said.