Kothagudem woman awarded PhD

Khammam: A pharmacy research scholar of Dammapet in Kothagudem district has been awarded PhD by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU). Dodda Sireesha was presented the doctorate degree for her thesis entitled ‘Development of application of LC-MS/MS methods for the estimation of selected drugs in human plasma’. She did her schooling in Nagupalli Government High School and intermediate at Sathupalli.

