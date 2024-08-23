Kothagudem writer on Kendra Sahitya Akademi’s expert panel

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 07:56 PM

KVVS Murthy

Kothagudem: Kendra Sahitya Akademi has appointed a writer and translator, KVVS Murthy of Bhadrachalam as a member of the akademi’s expert panel to prepare a ground list of the best Telugu translated books for award in translation.

Murthy is tasked to pick up the best translated books published between 2018 and 2022 and submit the list to the akademi. Literary scholars and well-wishers congratulated Murthy on his appointment in the expert panel.