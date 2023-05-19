Kothagudem: Youth found dead in Godavari

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:38 PM, Fri - 19 May 23

Kothagudem: A youth who has been missing since Thursday, was found dead in River Godavari at Sunnambatti village of Dummugudem mandal in the district on Friday.

The deceased, Challa Laxman (21) from Sunnambatti village left home on Thursday night. The police suspect that he would have committed suicide. He was said to have jumped into the river to end his life.

The local SI Keshava Rao booked a case based on the complaint of the youth’s parents and launched an investigation into the incident.

