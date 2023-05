Teenager drowns in Godavari at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:13 PM, Sun - 7 May 23

Representational Image

Kothagudem: A teenager drowned in river Godavari at the Bhadrachalam pushkar ghat in the district on Sunday.

G Manohar (17) of Gaddikunta of Raghunathapalem mandal in Khammam district had gone on an excursion to Bhadrachalam along with his family.

He could not gauge the depth while taking a bath in the river and drowned.