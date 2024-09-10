| Koti Womens University Will Be Named After Chakali Ailamma Says Cm Revanth

Koti Women’s University will be named after Chakali Ailamma, says CM Revanth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 September 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced that the Women’s University at Koti would be named after Chakali Ailamma, who was a revolutionary leader during the Telangana armed struggle.

Speaking at the 39th death anniversary of Chakali Ailamma here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister also instructed the Telangana State Commission for Women Chairperson Nerella Sharada to appoint Swetha Ailamma, the great granddaughter of Chakali Ailamma, as a member of the Commission.

Stating that Ailamma’s role in Telangana’s armed struggle was historic, the Chief Minister said the Congress government was moving forward by drawing inspiration from her fighting spirit.