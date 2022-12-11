Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:44 PM, Sun - 11 December 22
Koushik emerges victorious at A2H Chess tournament
Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: KS Koushik of Gatik Junior College scored 4.5 from five rounds to emerge the champion of the A2H One Day Rapid Chess tournament held at the A2H Chess Academy, Kukatpally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

N Rohit of DAV School and Amish Agarwal of Akash Junior College scored four points each to claim second and third spots respectively. The top five performers were selected to represent the A2H Chess Academy in the upcoming International Fide Rapid Rating Chess Tournament scheduled to be held in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh on February 11 and 12.

Results: Top five performers: 1 K S Koushik (4.5), 2 N Rohit (4), 3 Amish Agarwal (4), 4 E Karthik (3.5), 5 D Vignash Reddy; Age group winners: U-8: Boys: 1 P Karthikeya Reddy (2.5); Girls: 1 Y Sahasra (2), 2 S Heervani (1); U-10: Boys: 1 G Mrudul Reddy (3), 2 P Vibhor (3), 3 N Sai Dharahas (2); 4 G N V S S Navanidh (2); Girls: 1 A Pranavi (2); U-15 Boys: 1 U Saket (1); U-19: Boys: 1 P Jayesh (2).

