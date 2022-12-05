Samhita crowned champion at TS U-9 Girls Chess Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:53 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: Samhita Pungavanam emerged champion of the Telangana State U-9 Girls Chess Championship held at the Hyderabad Boat Club, Hussian Sagar on Sunday.

The Asian Youth U-8 bronze medallist scored six points from as many rounds to clinch the title. Aarohi Mathur settled for second place by scoring five points while Baby Aaditri A Maheswari claimed third spot with 4.5 points.

The top three performers of the tournament will represent the State in the upcoming National Under-9 Girls Championship scheduled to be held in Puducherry in December.

Results (Final round): Bhayya Khandelwal (4) lost to Samhita Pungavanam (6), Swara Deepak Phasge (4) lost to Aarohi Mathur (5), Bruhathi Kondisetti (3.5) lost to Aaditri A Maheshwari (4.5), Nirvi Jain (4) drew with Akshaya Narahari (4), Evita Ria Titus (3) lost to Keerthi Goriparthi (4).