KPMG to identify tech innovators via new competition

Hyderabad: With an aim to identify technology innovators and startups, KPMG Private Enterprise Global Tech Innovator competition is underway to search for India’s most influential tech innovators.

Companies from startup to accelerated growth stages are invited to pitch their innovations and present their strategic ambitions to panels of local and global industry experts. Shortlisted companies will be given exclusive networking opportunities among industry experts and tech leaders.

The Tech Innovator in India and the winners from other participating countries will progress to the Global Tech Innovator final event at Web Summit 2022 in Lisbon Portugal, where they will pitch their growth plans to an international judging panel and receive global recognition in the KPMG Private Enterprise 2022 Winners Report.

Applications are now open for the India competition and the last date to apply is June 24. The India and global final is yet to be announced. Amarjeet Singh, Head of Emerging Giants Program (India) said, “Whether they are tech-enabled, tech-led or tech-driven, we encourage them to take advantage of this extraordinary opportunity to take their businesses to the next level”.

