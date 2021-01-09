‘Krack’ based on real people, incidents

His third collaboration with Ravi Teja, Krack tells the story of a real-life police officer from Ongole town in Andhra Pradesh.

Ravi Teja will be having some anxious moments ahead of the release of his movie Krack. It is the next big movie after Solo Brathuke So Better that will be released in theatres post lockdown. But director Gopichand Malineni bets big on the movie.

His third collaboration with Ravi Teja, Krack tells the story of a real-life police officer from Ongole town in Andhra Pradesh. Gopichand says the characters were inspired by real people he happened to hear from his village elders during his students days, in his hometown. “Ravi Teja as SI Potharaju Veera Shanker, Samudrakani as Katari and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar as Jayamma are very much existent.

Several other characters in the movie too were inspired by real people. The story with all these characters will surely make people reminisce those times, give them a thrilling experience,” he said. “During my students days, I used to listen from people that power in villages would be turned off to execute murders on rivals.

Murders would happen for just a biryani packet or a silly verbal duel those days. I had heard ruffians would kill a man for just Rs 100. I used to have a batch of Kabaddi players who would drink donkey’s blood and run for miles to strengthen themselves. Rowdyism of that era was quite interesting but spine-chilling when people narrated it to me.

So, after I had worked with Ravi Teja for Balupu and Don Seenu, I thought it would be interesting to come with a story which has a realistic element. So, I thought I should write a story set in a village backdrop,” he adds. “Like it was shown in the theatrical trailer, the movie gives a resounding hit. Ravi Teja gave me life through Don Seenu. And later, Balupu also made a massive noise at the box office. And this one will too earn applause,” he said confidently.

