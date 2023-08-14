Krantikari Shetkari Party merges with BRS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:50 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: Impressed with Bharat Rashtra Samithi’s (BRS) relentless efforts for the welfare and development of farmers, Krantikari Shetkari Party president Satish Palve joined the BRS in the presence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao here on Monday. He also merged the party with the BRS.

The Chief Minister formally invited Satish Palve and other leaders into the party fold by formally offering the party scarf. Speaking on the occasion, Satish Palve said the BRS was relentlessly striving for the welfare of the farming community. Top priority was being accorded to the agriculture sector, which was neglected by other governments, he said. “I will put in all my efforts to spread the BRS party’s vision and action plan across Maharashtra,” said Satish Palve. Along with Satish Palve, several leaders from BJP, Congress, and Shiv Sena led by Charan Waghmore joined the BRS in the presence of the Chief Minister.

