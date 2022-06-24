Krishna Madiga urges centre to announce its stand on SC classification before July 2

Suryapet: Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder president Manda Krishna Madiga on Friday said that they would conduct sadak bandh on July 2 and chalo Hyderabad on July 3, if the Centre failed to initiate steps for classification of SCs in the state.

Speaking at a media conference here, Krishna Madiga said that the Centre should announce its decision on SC classification before BJP national council meeting at Hyderabad before BJP’s national council meeting at Hyderabad on July 2 and 3. Otherwise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union ministers would face the protests of madigas when they come to attend the national council meeting, he cautioned.

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh state units of BJP should take responsibility to convince the Prime Minister on SC classification. BJP has supported the agitation of MRPS, which was fighting for SC classification for the last 28 years. He pointed out that united Andhra Pradesh unit of BJP has included SC classification its elections manifesto in 1994 elections. It has wrote a letter to earlier UPA government supporting SC classification, he reminded.

He warned that MRPS activists would lay seize roads in Telangana and AP on July 2 and create hurdles to national council meeting of BJP on July 3.