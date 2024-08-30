Krishna Vamsi: From corporate life to cinematic success

Hyderabad: Krishna Vamsi’s path to his first film, ‘Alanaati Ramachandrudu’, has been remarkable. With a background in engineering and no connections in the film industry, Vamsi faced many challenges. He has trained in acting with Satyanand in Vizag and Vinay Verma in Hyderabad, all while working in a corporate job. “It was physically and mentally very challenging; I wouldn’t get much sleep,” Vamsi recalls. He managed acting training, dance classes, and networking while holding a demanding software job.

After years of effort, Vamsi met Director Chilukuri Akash Reddy through a mutual friend. Reddy had already secured producers and wanted fresh talent. “He told me that the banner wants to go with a fresh pair, and then I listened to the story,” Vamsi says. After auditioning, Vamsi was chosen for the lead role of Siddhu. “It’s been a week since the release of the film and I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity and also for the strength I’ve received from my family & friends,” he adds.

The film has received a positive response. The music, described as “soulful,” has been praised, and Vamsi’s role as Siddhu has connected well with audiences. “People found my character ‘Siddhu’ very relatable and charming,” Vamsi notes. He is pleased that youngsters who relate to his introverted character have reached out to him. “Some youngsters walked up to me and said, ‘Anna, I am also an introvert. Siddhu is so relatable, you know?’” Vamsi shares.

Siddhu’s character is quite different from Vamsi’s real personality. “Siddhu is very reserved and socially awkward. I, on the other hand, am very outgoing, social, friendly, and amicable,” Vamsi explains. Playing Siddhu was a significant challenge, requiring Vamsi to express subtle emotions and complexities.

Vamsi’s portrayal of Siddhu is seen as a breakthrough in representing introverted characters in Telugu cinema. “That’s a really wonderful compliment,” he says, appreciating the positive feedback. He notes that Telugu cinema often features glamorous, larger-than-life heroes. “It’s such a great thing that people are able to relate with the character because relatability is one of the biggest things which make any movie or character a success,” Vamsi adds.

Looking to the future, Vamsi wants to explore different roles. “Since my childhood I have always watched mass masala movies with hero elevation visuals, heavy dialogues, and action sequences,” he reveals. While he values his role in ‘Alanaati Ramachandrudu’, Vamsi is also interested in taking on mainstream, larger-than-life characters. “I hope that the audiences who have accepted me in an introverted role will also come out to the theatres to support me in a commercial role,” he says