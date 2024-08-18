Sandeep Saroj Reflects on the Success of ‘Committee Kurrollu’ and His Journey to the Silver Screen

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 18 August 2024, 08:24 PM

Sandeep Saroj

Hyderabad: As ‘Committee Kurrollu’ successfully enters its second week of release, the film’s lead actor, Sandeep Saroj, shares his journey and the excitement surrounding the movie’s success in an exclusive interview with Telangana Today. Hailing from Vizag, Sandeep’s path to stardom is a fascinating tale of determination, passion, and a strong familial influence.

Before venturing into acting, Sandeep was a promising tennis player, having competed at the Under-18 nationals. However, his journey into the world of cinema was almost inevitable, given his family’s involvement in the industry. His brother, Deepak Saroj, began his career as a child artist, which had an unintended influence on Sandeep. “When someone is into acting from the family, unknowingly even I got interested in it,” he shares. Sandeep’s first brush with acting came early when he appeared as Rajendra Prasad’s son in the film Sarada Saradaga. Despite this early exposure, his initial passion led him to focus more on tennis. However, the lure of acting was too strong to resist, leading him back to the silver screen.

The journey back to acting was filled with anticipation and excitement. Sandeep reflects on the initial days of shooting with fondness, recalling how eager the entire team was to see the audience’s reaction. “Since the day of shooting for ‘Committee Kurrollu’ I was very much excited about when the film would release and how the audience would receive it,” Sandeep says. The positive response from the audience, especially after the paid premieres and public talk, has left the entire team elated.

Playing the lead role in ‘Committee Kurrollu’ came with its own set of challenges. Sandeep had to convincingly portray two distinct age groups—18 and 30 years. “A 30-year-old should be mature enough, while an 18-year-old should appear immature. The difference needed to be visible on screen, and that was the most challenging part for me,” he explains. This challenge, however, was something Sandeep welcomed, as it allowed him to step into one of his dream roles—a leader. “Every actor has a wish to play different roles. In my list, I always wanted to portray a leader, and I am very happy that in my first movie itself, I got to play one of my dream characters,” he adds.

The film’s production was not just a professional commitment but also an emotional journey for Sandeep and his co-stars. The most memorable scene for Sandeep was the last projector scene, where the characters reflect on their past. “We shot those shots two days prior to the pack-up, and we all actually cried while shooting that sequence. The bonds we formed during the workshops and shoot were so strong that we felt like our characters in real life,” he shares. This emotional connection to the film and his fellow actors is something Sandeep cherishes, although he now misses the regular interactions with his co-stars post-production. “My co-stars are like a family to me now, but I feel sad that after the shoot is done, we are unable to meet regularly. We had a lot of fun together, which I miss,” he admits.

With the film’s success, Sandeep is currently celebrating with the audience by visiting theaters and promoting the movie in various villages across Andhra Pradesh. The genuine response from the audience during these visits has been a source of immense joy for him and the team. However, Sandeep is also aware of the responsibility that comes with success. “As we have come up with good content, I now have the responsibility to choose good scripts next,” he acknowledges.

Sandeep Saroj expressed his gratitude for being launched under the ‘Pink Elephant’ banner. He praised Niharika Konidela’s bold decision to cast fresh faces and promote the film extensively. “Niharika’s dedication and fearless approach made this film a success,” said Sandeep.

Sandeep credits much of his success to the support system around him, particularly his director, Yadhu Vamsi, whom he describes as a brother. “Yadhu Vamsi is a very positive person, and the vibes he brings to the set are also positive. Sometimes, when we had mental breakdowns, he used to come and motivate us. He is the best support system, and we are all genuinely happy for his success,” Sandeep says with gratitude.

As Sandeep looks forward to his next projects, he expresses his heartfelt thanks to the Telugu audience for their support. “You have always proved that it’s not a matter of star cast when the content is great. You come to the theatres, support, and make the film a hit. Just because of your support, more of these kinds of films will be made. I sincerely thank you all from the bottom of my heart,” he concludes.

With his next film, Roti, Kapada, Romance, slated for release in September, Sandeep Saroj is set to continue his promising journey in the film industry, bringing more compelling characters to life on the big screen.