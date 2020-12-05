Kristen Bell, Sarah Michelle to be honoured at 2020 MTV Awards

The award ceremony is going to be a nostalgic celebration of the most beloved shows and movies from the ’80s through 2020.

Washington: Kristen Bell and Sarah Michelle Gellar (Veronica Mars and Buffy the Vampire Slayer) will be honoured alongside other A-listers at the ‘2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time’ special, which will premiere on December 6.

According to E!News, MTV will also recognise the Hollywood legends Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions), Kevin Bacon (Footloose), Kevin Hart (Zero F**ks Given), Jason Segel (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and William Zabka (Cobra Kai).

The nine stars make up the honourees for the 90-minute TV special, which will be hosted by High School Musical alum Vanessa Hudgens. The award ceremony is going to be a nostalgic celebration of the most beloved shows and movies from the ’80s through 2020.

As reported by E!News, the presenters will include Lily Collins, Maddie Ziegler, Derek Hough and Sofia Carson, while Sia will take the stage to perform.In addition to being a mom of two, Kristen’s career spans from voicing Anna in Frozen to Gossip Girl herself. Not to mention her recent roles Central Park, Bad Moms and The Good Place, which are truly missed.

As for Jamie, her accolade will be awarded for portraying Tess Coleman in Freaky Friday, alongside Lindsay Lohan. The 62-year-old actor was also iconic in Knives Out, New Girl and Scream Queens.