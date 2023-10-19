| Kriti Sanon Shines As Best Actor With Alia Bhatt And Allu Arjun At National Awards

Kriti Sanon shines as ‘Best Actor’ with Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun at National Awards

In the additional pictures, she can be observed alongside her fellow awardees at the 69th National Awards.

Published Date - 09:15 AM, Thu - 19 October 23

Mumbai: Over the moon after receiving the National Award for ‘Best Actor’ for her performance in the acclaimed comedy-drama ‘Mimi’, actor Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram handle to share pictures from the event.

At the 69th National Awards ceremony in the national capital on Tuesday, Kriti received the ‘Best Actress’ award from President Droupadi Murmu.

In one of the images that she shared with her fans on social media, Kriti is seen giving a warm hug to Alia Bhatt, who also won the ‘Best Actor’ award for her performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi‘.

In the other images, she is seen posing with fellow honorees at the 69th National Awards, including her ‘Mimi’ co-star Pankaj Tripathi, producer-filmmaker Karan Johar, and ‘Best Actor’ winner Allu Arjun, among others.

She captioned the images as, “Happy faces sharing a proud moment together@alluarjunonline @aliaabhatt @pankajtripathi @karanjohar @shreyaghoshal @thisisdsp.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)







Kriti’s parents were also seen in attendance at the prestigious award ceremony.

She also shared happy pictures with her proud parents. In one of the images, she is seen sitting on the lap of her parents, showing off her medal and certificate.





“The feeling is not easy to describe in words…Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life! Missed vou @nupursanon 6#NationalAward #BestActress #Mimi,” she wrote in her Insta post.

In another post, Kriti shared videos and pictures from the moment she went on stage to receive the award from the President.



“The BIG Moment!! Missed you #Dinoo & @laxman.utekar !! So so much,” she captioned the post.

‘Mimi’ tells the story of a young woman who agrees to become a surrogate mother for a foreign couple, hoping to use the money to fulfil her dream of becoming an actor. However, the biological parents back out when they learn that the baby will be born with Down syndrome. Mimi then decides to raise the child on her own and faces several challenges and societal pressures as a single mother.

Her journey as a mother and her struggles to provide for her child despite the odds made for a heartwarming and inspiring story, which resonated with the audience.

In the coming months, Kriti will be seen in the action-thriller ‘Ganapath: A Hero is Born’ opposite Tiger Shroff. She also has ‘The Crew’ and ‘Do Patti’ in her kitty.