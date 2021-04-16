KRMB seeks TS nod for water release to AP

The AP Engineer-in-Chief asked for six to seven TMC from the Nagarjunasagar project for May to meet the drinking water needs in that State.

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has sought the consent of Telangana for issuing an order for the release of water from the Nagarjunasagar to meet the drinking water needs in Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter addressed to Telangana Engineer-in-Chief (General), Irrigation and CAD Department, Board member secretary DM Raipure said the three-member committee met virtually on April 9.

In the earlier meeting held on February 5, it was agreed to restrict the release of water up to +834 ft in the Srisailam reservoir. However, it was observed that both the States had drawn water even below that level. As such, it was decided in the meeting conducted on April 9 not to draw water below the water level of +808.80 ft as on April 9 and use water judiciously. It was observed that the AP exhausted its share in common reservoirs as on April 9.

However, during the discussion in the meeting, the AP Engineer-in-Chief asked for six to seven TMC from the Nagarjunasagar project for May to meet the drinking water needs in that State.

However, the discussions were inconclusive due to poor signal strength.

As such, if the Telangana government agrees for the same, the requisite water release order would be issued by the board, Raipure said, requesting an early consent in this regard.